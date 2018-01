Lobbyist Says Firm Fired Her For Anti-Harassment Campaign

Law360, New York (January 4, 2018, 8:54 PM EST) -- A former California lobbyist sued Wilke Fleury Hoffelt Gould & Birney LLP in Sacramento on Tuesday, alleging that the firm fired her for signing an open letter aimed at raising awareness of sexual harassment in the wake of the high-profile allegations against producer Harvey Weinstein.



Alicia Lewis, who previously worked as a legislative advocate for Wilke Fleury, claimed that the firm reacted negatively when she told her supervisor that she had signed a letter composed by the “We Said Enough” movement, which was signed by over 140...

