Anti-Hybrid Statute Gives Broad Authority, Specialists Say

Law360, Washington (January 24, 2018, 7:13 PM EST) -- While a provision in the recently enacted U.S. tax reform legislation was relatively narrow in how it defined so-called hybrid entities and transactions, the authority to issue related regulations to curb potential tax avoidance was broad, practitioners said on a webcast Tuesday.



Partners at Deloitte Tax LLP spoke during the webcast about how the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, P.L. 115-97, could affect multinational businesses based outside the U.S. Their discussion included provisions of the tax bill regarding hybrid arrangements, which often use payments that are...

To view the full article, register now.