Energy Practice Group Of The Year: Kirkland & Ellis

Law360, New York (January 23, 2018, 1:42 PM EST) -- Kirkland & Ellis LLP’s energy group kicked off 2017 with a “groundbreaking” $2.3 billion deal involving 318,000 acres of Texas shale, then spent the rest of the year handling matters including the $9.45 billion sale of Energy Future Holdings and BP’s defense in the Deepwater Horizon litigation, landing the group among Law360’s Practice Groups of the Year.



The practice group’s approximately 200 lawyers are mainly based out of an energy-focused Houston office that opened in 2014 with four attorneys and now employs more than 130, but...

