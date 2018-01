Mo. Businessman Cops To Bank-Busting Fraud Ahead Of Trial

Law360, New York (January 4, 2018, 9:00 PM EST) -- A Missouri real estate and banking businessman who was charged with defrauding a bank that he indirectly owned and causing it to fail while it was millions in debt to the federal government pled guilty on Wednesday, just three weeks before he and another defendant were set to face a jury.



Shaun R. Hayes, 58, was accused of using his control of Excel Bank to have loans issued that helped him and his associate Michael Litz pay off other debts while leaving Excel’s balance sheet in ruins....

To view the full article, register now.