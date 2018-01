Teamsters Asks DC Circ. To Rethink Browning-Ferris Remand

Law360, New York (January 5, 2018, 7:18 PM EST) -- The Teamsters asked the D.C. Circuit Thursday to undo its decision remanding an appeal by Browning-Ferris Industries of the National Labor Relations Board’s joint employer standard, saying the board’s recent ruling erasing that standard was “defective” since new board member Bill Emanuel should have been recused because his former firm represented BFI’s contractor.



The union, intervening in the appeal, asked the appellate court to reconsider its Dec. 22 order granting the NLRB’s request to remand back to the board Browning-Ferris’s appeal of a 2015 board decision...

To view the full article, register now.