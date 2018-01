Consumer Protection Group Of The Year: Edelson PC

Law360, Chicago (January 16, 2018, 3:31 PM EST) -- Edelson PC defended consumers against everything from unwanted robocalls to nosy sex toys over the last year, with more than $130 million in settlements demonstrating why the firm was named among Law360's Consumer Protection Practice Groups of the Year.



While the firm continued to build on its reputation for lawsuits dealing with the newest technologies, several of its major cases in the last year showed that industries outside of the tech space aren't safe from Edelson's scrutiny.



"We are picking cases that we think are important,...

