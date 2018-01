GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The Week

Law360, New York (January 5, 2018, 1:02 PM EST) -- Experts shared advice on ways GCs can help law firms become more diverse in 2018, as well as reasons to hire out your legal ops and ways to stave off workplace harassment this year. These are some of the stories in corporate legal news you may have missed this week.



Sessions' Crackdown on Pot Could Put Chill on Cannabis Law



Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Thursday reversed an Obama-era policy that provided some cover for state-legal marijuana companies acting in compliance with local and state laws,...

