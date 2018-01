Broker Seeks £2M From AIG, Others In Indemnity Dispute

Law360, London (January 5, 2018, 2:17 PM GMT) -- An insurance broker is suing a group of insurers including AIG for payments it says it is owed under a professional indemnity policy that allegedly protected it against claims arising from a bitter legal dispute with its co-founder, a major financial backer of the U.K.'s Brexit campaign.



American International Group is among insurers being sued in London for around £2M ($2.7M) allegedly owed under a professional indemnity policy. (AP) In court filings seens by Law360 Friday, Brightside Group Ltd. is demanding that the insurers — which...

