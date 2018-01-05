Life Settlements Pursues Bankruptcy Financing Package

Law360, Wilmington (January 5, 2018, 3:12 PM EST) -- Bankrupt life insurance policy buyer Life Settlements Absolute Return I LLC told a Delaware bankruptcy judge Friday that it was seeking post-petition financing to help fund a reorganization of its business.



During a first-day hearing in Wilmington, LSAR attorney Shane G. Ramsey of Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP said the company has been searching for a provider of debtor-in-possession financing to cover the debtor’s costs of operating and reorganizing and has received substantial interest from potential financiers.



“Prior to Dec. 29 and since the petition...

To view the full article, register now.