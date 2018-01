DLA Piper Guides Takeda In €520M Biopharma Acquisition

Law360, New York (January 5, 2018, 3:56 PM EST) -- Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. said Friday it is putting a plan in motion to take over Belgian biopharmaceutical company TiGenix NV with an approximately €520 million ($626 million) deal, steered by DLA Piper, that would see the drug giant take an even bigger step into the gastrointestinal therapy field.



Under the terms of the deal, Japan-headquartered Takeda will pay €1.78 per TiGenix share in cash and an equivalent price for each American depositary share. Among other aspects, the deal allows Takeda to acquire TiGenix and its lead product,...

