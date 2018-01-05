Fed. Circ.'s 2017 Patent Decisions: A Statistical Analysis

Law360, New York (January 5, 2018, 2:41 PM EST) -- After each fiscal year end, the Federal Circuit publishes statistics summarizing where its cases came from, the court’s throughput over the year, and its median times to disposition in cases from different sources.[1] The court even tantalizes court watchers (a bit) by providing reversal rates for each agency and for district courts as a whole.[2] But the court does not explain how it calculates its statistics, and the high level at which the court presents the data obscures the juicy details. So about a year ago...

To view the full article, register now.