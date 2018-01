Allergan Target Faces Bid To Halt Vote On $30M Merger

Law360, New York (January 5, 2018, 4:03 PM EST) -- Reproductive disorder drugmaker Repros Therapeutics Inc. has been hit with a stockholder suit in Delaware federal court that seeks to block a proposed $30 million acquisition by Allergan PLC unless Repros releases more information on how it valued itself ahead of the deal.



In a complaint filed on Wednesday, Repros stockholder Stephen Clement says the “solicitation/recommendation statement” that Repros filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Dec. 29 is “misleading” because it leaves out important details of the company’s internal valuation, in violation of...

To view the full article, register now.