Grid Policy Delay Threatens Wind Tax Break, FERC Told

Law360, New York (January 5, 2018, 3:09 PM EST) -- A clean energy developer on Thursday urged the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to force Midcontinent Independent System Operator to fast-track a new grid hookup policy so wind projects can reap the federal production tax credit before it expires, saying the regional grid operator's foot-dragging could cost them billions of dollars.



The PTC expires at the end of 2020, and wind projects need to be up and running by that time in order to cash in on the credit. However, EDF Renewable Energy Inc. claims that MISO...

