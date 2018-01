HP Recalls Laptop Batteries For Overheating Risk

Law360, New York (January 5, 2018, 4:01 PM EST) -- HP issued a voluntary recall Thursday for more than 52,000 lithium ion batteries in HP Notebook computers and mobile devices that are at risk of overheating and causing fires or burns, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said on its website.



Customers have so far reported eight instances of the batteries overheating, melting or charring, with three reports of property damage worth a combined $4,500 and one report of a first-degree hand burn, according to the agency's website. The technology company is providing free battery replacements....

