EU Urged Not To Create New Tax Rules For Digital Economy

Law360, New York (January 5, 2018, 3:15 PM EST) -- Tax Executives Institute Inc. has warned the European Commission against creating tax policies specifically for the digital economy, saying that even if changes are meant to apply only to digital transactions, they ultimately will affect all businesses in the global marketplace.



TEI, a worldwide association of tax professionals, on Tuesday submitted a letter that pushed back against a communication the commission had issued in September, which sought an agreement among European Union member countries to tax digital businesses where they earn profits, regardless of their physical...

