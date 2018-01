Fed. Circ. Affirms DuPont Win In Monsanto Patent Re-Exam

Law360, New York (January 5, 2018, 7:59 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday affirmed a Patent Trial and Appeal Board decision invalidating a Monsanto patent that was challenged by DuPont, finding the patent on soybean seed and oil compositions as anticipated or obvious in light of prior art.



In a 21-page precedential opinion, the panel rejected Monsanto Technology LLC’s arguments that the board had misconstrued the claims and relied on legally erroneous theories, concluding that there was “substantial evidence” supporting the board’s decision.



Monsanto had appealed the board decision in April 2017 after E.I....

