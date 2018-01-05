Singapore Hits Electronics Cos. With $14.7M In Cartel Fines
The Competition Commission of Singapore said in a statement Friday that local subsidiaries of Panasonic Corp., Elna Co., Rubycon Corp., Nippon Chemi-Con Corp. and Nichicon Corp. coordinated on prices for the parts and shared confidential information about their sales and distribution between 1997 and 2013. The commission said it...
