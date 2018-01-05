Singapore Hits Electronics Cos. With $14.7M In Cartel Fines

By Matthew Perlman

Law360, New York (January 5, 2018, 8:24 PM EST) -- Singapore’s competition enforcer became the latest to tackle alleged cartel activity in the electrolytic capacitor sector on Friday, fining four electronics companies a record SG$19.6 million ($14.7 million) for fixing prices and sharing information about the components.

The Competition Commission of Singapore said in a statement Friday that local subsidiaries of Panasonic Corp., Elna Co., Rubycon Corp., Nippon Chemi-Con Corp. and Nichicon Corp. coordinated on prices for the parts and shared confidential information about their sales and distribution between 1997 and 2013. The commission said it...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular