Capital Markets Group Of The Year: Hogan Lovells

Law360, Los Angeles (January 19, 2018, 4:07 PM EST) -- The capital markets group at Hogan Lovells hit a voluminous stride in 2017 with debt offerings that totaled more than $62.6 billion and transactions that strengthened its foothold in emerging markets, earning it a spot as one of Law360’s Capital Markets Groups of the Year.



The head of the firm's equity and U.S. debt capital markets practice group, David Bonser, said the year was one of its strongest yet. Almost eight years ago, the firm was created with the merger of Hogan & Hartson LLP and...

