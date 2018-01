GAO Says It Will Analyze Weather Impact On Superfund Sites

Law360, New York (January 5, 2018, 6:19 PM EST) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office sent letters to a group of 10 Senate Democrats informing them that it would act on their request to look into the risks posed by natural disasters on Superfund sites, responding to the lawmakers' concerns that climate change was increasing the risk.



The GAO said the request was “within the scope of its authority” and it would look into the risk of natural disasters and what the government could do to mitigate it. According to the letter sent in late December...

