Product Liability Group of the Year: Beasley Allen

Law360, Philadelphia (January 26, 2018, 8:36 PM EST) -- Beasley Allen Crow Methvin Portis & Miles PC's efforts on behalf of women who developed ovarian cancer after using talc products, highlighted by two verdicts against Johnson & Johnson totaling $180 million, have landed the firm among Law360's Product Liability Groups of the Year.



The Montgomery, Alabama-based firm has been ramping up its work on talc litigation since 2013, and currently 11 of the 39 lawyers in its mass torts section exclusively handle these cases, picking up four other attorneys when needed.



“In year one, it...

To view the full article, register now.