Split 4th Circ. Revives Equal Pay Suit Against Md. Agency

Law360, New York (January 5, 2018, 6:35 PM EST) -- A split Fourth Circuit panel Thursday tossed a quick win given to a state agency that regulates Maryland's insurance industry in a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission suit claiming it paid female fraud investigators less than men.



The majority of the three-judge panel vacated a summary judgment award given to the Maryland Insurance Administration in the EEOC’s suit — brought on behalf of three female fraud investigators — that alleged the MIA had violated the Equal Pay Act by paying the female employees less than male...

