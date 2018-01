India Raises Antitrust Worries Over Bayer-Monsanto Deal

Law360, New York (January 5, 2018, 4:15 PM EST) -- India’s competition authority said Friday that Bayer AG's planned $63.5 billion purchase of Monsanto Co. could raise competitive concerns in the country, making it the latest international antitrust enforcer to take issue with the deal.



The Competition Commission of India issued a statement Friday saying that its initial impression of the tie-up found that it’s “likely to have an appreciable adverse effect on competition” and asked for comments and objections about the deal from others in the industry.



According to a filing submitted by the companies,...

