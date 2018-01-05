UK Tax Agents Warned About ‘Highly Artificial’ Structures

Law360, Washington (January 5, 2018, 7:23 PM EST) -- British tax practitioners should not encourage “highly artificial” structures that are “contrary to the clear intention of Parliament,” according to updates issued Thursday by HM Revenue & Customs to its standard for agents.



While U.K. tax practitioners have their own industry guidelines, the tax authority said it expects “all agents who want to interact with HMRC to meet the HMRC standard set out on this page.” Other passages in the standard concern ethical obligations to the client and expectations for competence. The nonbinding document was originally...

