Taxation With Representation: Morgan, Mayer, Simpson

Law360, New York (January 5, 2018, 5:09 PM EST) -- In this week’s Taxation With Representation, Dominion Energy buys utility company SCANA Corp. for $7.9 billion, Simpson Thacher guides steel manufacturer Gerdau SA’s $600 million sale of rebar and steel assets and an investor group spearheaded by Apollo Global Management and Varde Partners snags Fortress Investment Group’s $1.4 billion stake of consumer finance company OneMain Holdings Inc.



Dominion Energy Pays $7.9B for Utility Co. SCANA



Dominion Energy Inc. said on Jan. 3 that it will buy SCANA Corp. in a $7.9 billion deal that allows the...

