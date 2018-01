Health Group Of The Year: McDermott Will & Emery

Law360, New York (January 24, 2018, 3:19 PM EST) -- The latest successes for McDermott Will & Emery's health group include handling a set of transactions that put Massachusetts-based Steward Health Care in nine more states and helping an addiction treatment center expand across the country, landing the firm among Law360's Practice Groups of the Year.



About 70 McDermott lawyers from seven practice groups in the same number of offices spent 12 months working on the Steward project, which involved partnering with a real estate investment trust in a way that's new to the short-term care...

To view the full article, register now.