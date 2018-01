VC-Backed Israeli Biopharma Co. Launches $55M IPO

Law360, New York (January 5, 2018, 8:21 PM EST) -- Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage Israeli biopharmaceutical company working on treatments for osteoporosis and a rare endocrine disorder, submitted plans Friday for a $55 million initial public offering, becoming the latest in a slew of venture-backed biotechs that have filed for IPOs in recent weeks.



The Jerusalem-headquartered firm told the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it plans to offer 5 million ordinary shares at between $10 and $12 apiece, which would raise $55 million if priced at midpoint. Entera said it has also granted its...

To view the full article, register now.