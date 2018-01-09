Practitioner's Guide To Statistical Sampling: Part 2

Law360, New York (January 9, 2018, 12:21 PM EST) -- This is the second of four articles on statistical sampling in practice. In part 1, I demonstrated that random sampling is a neutral and unbiased process. I also showed that the central limit theorem can be used to derive reliable confidence intervals when the sample size is “large enough.” In part 2 below, I provide a method for constructing confidence intervals when the sample size is relatively small.



Looking ahead to part 3, I offer various solutions for dealing with missing sample selections so that statistical...

To view the full article, register now.