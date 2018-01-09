The Latest In Private Equity Fee-Related Enforcement

Law360, New York (January 9, 2018, 1:01 PM EST) -- On Dec. 21, 2017, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission published a settlement order[1] with TPG Capital Advisors LLC arising from insufficient disclosure regarding the acceleration of monitoring fees paid by portfolio companies owned by private equity funds under TPG’s management. The settlement order follows several recent SEC enforcement proceedings alleging failures by private equity managers to adequately disclose fee practices and other conflicts of interest to fund investors. While the order against TPG is similar in many respects to these recent proceedings, private equity managers...

To view the full article, register now.