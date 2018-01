FCA Fines, Bans Ex-RBS Libor Trader For 'Reckless' Conduct

Law360, London (January 8, 2018, 12:27 PM GMT) -- The Financial Conduct Authority said on Monday it has banned a former interest rate derivatives trader from working in the regulated financial sector and fined him £250,000 ($338,600) for what it called his "reckless” part in manipulation of the London Interbank Offered Rate between 2007 and 2010.



The former RBS trader routinely” made requests to the bank’s primary Libor submitters to benefit his trading position and that of colleagues, the FCA says. (AP) The U.K. watchdog said Neil Danziger, a former RBS trader who mainly dealt...

