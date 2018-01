UK Insurer Sues IBM For £130M Over Abandoned IT Project

Law360, London (January 8, 2018, 12:59 PM GMT) -- A U.K. insurer is suing IBM for £130 million ($176 million) after a deal for the technology giant to install a comprehensive new information technology system turned sour before it could be completed, according to court documents seen by Law360 on Monday.



CIS General Insurance Ltd. has filed a suit at the High Court in London, accusing IBM United Kingdom Ltd. of “serious and chronic delays” and of issuing defective invoices in the multimillion-pound project.



CIS, which trades as Co-operative Insurance, says the problems began after...

