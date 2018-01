BoE Guides Financial Services On Reporting Capital Buffers

Law360, London (January 8, 2018, 2:33 PM GMT) -- The Bank of England set out guidance on Monday for financial services firms on how they should report the size of their capital buffers under a resolution framework introduced to safeguard banks from failing.



Monday's consultation paper outlines the BOE's proposals on the templates that firms should use when they report to the central bank on their "minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities," known as MREL. This requires firms to hold a minimum amount of resources at all times to help lessen losses during a...

