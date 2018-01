Shipping Firm Seeks To Scuttle £5.5M Pension Debt Demand

Law360, London (January 8, 2018, 3:44 PM GMT) -- The British arm of a major Chinese shipping firm and a U.K.-based haulage company have dismissed claims that they owe nearly £6.4 million ($8.7 million) in debt to a pension insurance scheme, according to court papers seen on Monday.



China Shipping (U.K.) Agency Co. Ltd. and Multimodal Logistics Ltd. filed a defense at the High Court in London on Dec. 18, rejecting liability for a savings plan for Johnson Stevens Agencies Ltd., a U.K.-based shipping firm known as JSA.



JSA entered administration in May 2011 and...

