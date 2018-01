ESMA Mulls Controls On Margin Moves During Market Stress

Law360, London (January 8, 2018, 5:07 PM GMT) -- The European Union's securities regulator said Monday it is weighing new rules to moderate margin requirements in securities trading that tend to rise in times of market stress to account for higher risk, as it aims to limit the potential for higher margins to worsen a financial crisis.



The European Securities and Markets Authority published draft guidelines advising central counterparties, or CCPs, on proposed measures to prevent or control possible "procyclical" effects in risk-management practices.



A procyclical risk model measures how margin requirements for an asset...

