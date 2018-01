Consultant Sues For Fees From RBS Investors' £200M Deal

Law360, London (January 8, 2018, 1:43 PM GMT) -- A consultancy that recruited Royal Bank of Scotland PLC shareholders to join a class action lawsuit against the bank over its 2008 rights issue has sued the investors for a slice of the £200 million ($271 million) settlement they won from the lender in 2017.



Vange Consulting Ltd. said in court documents seen by Law360 on Monday that it is owed around £1 million in fees from the RBS shareholder action group. The group accepted an 82-pence-a-share deal in June, averting a trial over allegations that the...

