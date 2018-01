Milberg Joins Sanders Phillips Grossman To Form New Firm

Law360, Los Angeles (January 8, 2018, 10:08 PM EST) -- Leading class action law firm Milberg LLP said Monday it has entered a new partnership with Sanders Phillips Grossman LLC, a plaintiffs firm focusing on mass tort and personal injury cases, to form Milberg Tadler Phillips Grossman LLP.



Ariana J. Tadler, the former managing partner at Milberg and a name partner in the new venture, said in a statement that the combined firm will have the resources necessary to take on the largest corporations and institutions on behalf of those who have “long been under-represented.”...

