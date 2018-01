EFH Judge Lets Creditors Committee To Pick Fee Panel Post

Law360, Wilmington (January 8, 2018, 10:49 PM EST) -- The judge presiding over Energy Future Holdings Corp.’s massive Chapter 11 on Monday allowed the official creditors committee to appoint a representative to the group vetting professional fees in order to address major unsecured creditors’ bids to get on the panel, a solution he said “probably makes no one happy.”



During a hearing in Delaware bankruptcy court, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher S. Sontchi in effect rejected the wholesale bid from a group of creditors led by units of Elliott Management Corp., which collectively hold about $3...

To view the full article, register now.