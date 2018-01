Belgian Biotech Ablynx Pushes Aside $3.1B Novo Nordisk Bid

Law360, New York (January 8, 2018, 2:04 PM EST) -- Belgian biotechnology firm Ablynx NV on Monday said it will not accept a $3.1 billion (€2.6 billion) takeover offer by Novo Nordisk AS, saying the deal “fundamentally undervalues” the company and would hinder long-term growth prospects.



Ablynx announced that Novo Nordisk’s most recent proposal consisted of up to $36.67 for each Ablynx share and included contingent value rights tied to certain conditions that the biopharma company must meet concerning a pair of its drugs. The now-rejected offer followed an earlier bid from Novo Nordisk of $31.57...

