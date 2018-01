Swiss Firm Calls £4.3M Pension Claim Abuse Of Process

Law360, London (January 8, 2018, 9:48 PM GMT) -- A Swiss-based manufacturer of printer cartridges has denied owing £4.3 million ($5.8 million) to a pension insurance scheme for its loss-making British subsidiary, according to court documents seen on Monday.



Pelikan Hardcopy Production AG hit back at trustees for the Pelikan Hardcopy Scotland Ltd. savings scheme at the High Court in London on Dec. 4, dismissing their claim as an abuse of process.



The Swiss parent company, which bought the unit in 2007, said in its defense that it had invested considerably in the firm and...

