Justices Won’t Hear Bid To Recoup $600K In Attorneys' Fees

Law360, Los Angeles (January 8, 2018, 4:08 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to review a Fourth Circuit decision rejecting a taxpayer’s bid to recover nearly $600,000 in attorneys' fees even though he prevailed on the merits of the underlying case.



Eric Applebaum had asked the Supreme Court to address whether he should be awarded attorneys’ fees and costs from the U.S., arguing the government’s position in litigation was not substantially justified because it did not comply with a mandatory notice requirement. The high court turned down the case without further comment....

