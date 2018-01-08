Justices Won’t Hear Bid To Recoup $600K In Attorneys' Fees

By Amy Lee Rosen

Law360, Los Angeles (January 8, 2018, 4:08 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to review a Fourth Circuit decision rejecting a taxpayer’s bid to recover nearly $600,000 in attorneys' fees even though he prevailed on the merits of the underlying case.

Eric Applebaum had asked the Supreme Court to address whether he should be awarded attorneys’ fees and costs from the U.S., arguing the government’s position in litigation was not substantially justified because it did not comply with a mandatory notice requirement. The high court turned down the case without further comment....
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related

Sections

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular