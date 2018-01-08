Justices Won’t Hear Bid To Recoup $600K In Attorneys' Fees
Eric Applebaum had asked the Supreme Court to address whether he should be awarded attorneys’ fees and costs from the U.S., arguing the government’s position in litigation was not substantially justified because it did not comply with a mandatory notice requirement. The high court turned down the case without further comment....
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login