Argentine AgTech Co. Bioceres Takes Second Bite At IPO

Law360, New York (January 8, 2018, 7:16 PM EST) -- Bioceres SA, an Argentine agriculture technology company that pulled an initial public offering last year, rejoined the pipeline on Monday with a $100 million filing, marking the second Argentine company this year to seek a U.S. listing, and the latest of several since late 2017.



Santa Fe, Argentina-based Bioceres makes seeds, fertilizers and related products to improve crop yield for companies and farmers, mostly in South America. Bioceres, which reported $104.1 million pro forma revenue in 2016, taking into account its acquisition that year of agricultural...

