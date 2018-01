McKool Smith Nabs Former ITC Commissioner For DC Office

Law360, New York (January 8, 2018, 2:16 PM EST) -- McKool Smith PC announced Monday that it has bolstered its Washington, D.C., office with the addition of a former commissioner at the International Trade Commission who specializes in intellectual property, antitrust and trade.



F. Scott Kieff, who served as ITC commissioner under the second Obama administration, joined the firm as a principal on Dec. 1.



Having previously worked as a patent and trial lawyer at the now-defunct New York-based Pennie & Edmonds when he embarked on his legal career, as well as at Jenner & Block...

