High Court Passes On Trio Of Energy Cases

Law360, New York (January 8, 2018, 6:38 PM EST) -- Coal giant Murray Energy Corp.'s plea to reverse the Fourth Circuit's conclusion that courts can't make the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency analyze the job impacts of its air pollution regulations headlines a trio of energy-related petitions that the U.S. Supreme Court refused to take up on Monday.



Here's a recap of energy cases the high court passed on:



EPA Cleared of Court-Ordered Duty to Study Coal Jobs



In October, Murray Energy urged the Supreme Court to review the Fourth Circuit's reversal of a lower court ruling...

To view the full article, register now.