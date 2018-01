Supreme Court Turns Away Two Gay Rights Cases

Law360, New York (January 8, 2018, 3:39 PM EST) -- Monday offered a mixed bag for gay rights and religious freedom advocates at the U.S. Supreme Court as the justices declined to review Mississippi’s law letting religious objectors deny services to gay people and let lie a Wyoming state court order that shamed a judge who refused to perform gay marriages.



The justices declined certiorari Monday on two appeals of a Fifth Circuit decision dismissing a challenge to Mississippi’s H.B. 1523, as well as Wyoming municipal court Judge Ruth Neely’s petition challenging a state Supreme Court...

