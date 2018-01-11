The Latest Fed. Circ. Approach To 'Inference Of Intent'

Law360, New York (January 11, 2018, 12:46 PM EST) -- Whether an inference of wrongful intent can properly be drawn is a key issue in most inequitable conduct cases. The Federal Circuit’s en banc majority in Therasense recognized that a district court “may infer” a specific intent to deceive the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office from indirect and circumstantial evidence in a nondisclosure case and observed that such an inference is a factual finding subject to review for clear error.[1] The threshold requirements for such a finding are (1) knowledge of the withheld information; (2) knowledge...

To view the full article, register now.