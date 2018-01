Pa. Auditor General Eager To Probe Municipal Authorities

Law360, Philadelphia (January 8, 2018, 4:06 PM EST) -- Pennsylvania’s auditor general has the state’s municipal authorities in his sight for 2018, urging state lawmakers Monday to act on a bill that would allow him to probe entities that provide water, sewer and other services to residents.



At a press conference announcing his priorities for the coming year, Auditor General Eugene DePasquale said he is ready to send his team to look at the Scranton Sewer Authority and several other municipal organizations. According to The Scranton Times-Tribune, one of the members of the SSA has...

