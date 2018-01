HHS Nominee Eyes New Tacks On Drug Prices, Provider Pay

Law360, New York (January 9, 2018, 6:17 PM EST) -- The Trump administration’s nominee to lead the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services opened the door Tuesday to new approaches for easing drug prices and basing Medicare reimbursement on the performance of health care providers.



Alex Azar, the administration’s pick for HHS secretary, expressed that openness during a confirmation hearing at the Senate Finance Committee. He did so after naming drug prices and quality-based reimbursement as two of his top four priorities, along with the opioid crisis and looser regulation of health insurance policies....

