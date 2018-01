IT Firm Chairman Sues To Compel Director Election Meeting

Law360, Wilmington (January 8, 2018, 8:32 PM EST) -- The chairman of the board and largest shareholder of information technology firm Avande Inc. filed suit Monday in Delaware Chancery Court seeking to compel a meeting of shareholders to replace a director who died unexpectedly last year.



In the suit, Norman S. Kato said a vacancy on the three-member board of directors has existed since the sudden death of director Mehmet Ergun in August and the company’s remaining board member has refused to participate in several meetings seeking to replace Ergun.



Kato holds 43 percent of...

To view the full article, register now.