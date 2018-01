Top Court Seeks SG's Advice In W.Va. Retiree Tax Case

Law360, Los Angeles (January 8, 2018, 5:41 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday asked for the U.S. solicitor general’s take on whether it should hear a challenge to West Virginia’s tax laws by federal law enforcement retirees who claim they are treated differently from state law enforcement retirees.



The top court asked Solicitor General Noel Francisco to weigh in on whether it should grant a petition for certiorari filed in September by retired U.S. Marshal James Dawson, who said that under the West Virginia tax laws, federal law enforcement retirees receive partial income tax...

To view the full article, register now.