Food & Beverage Group Of The Year: Faegre Baker Daniels

Law360, New York (January 19, 2018, 3:45 PM EST) -- Faegre Baker Daniels LLP integrates transactional, regulatory and litigation services into its food and beverage practice — which recently guided Buffalo Wild Wings in its $2.9 billion acquisition by Arby's and defended breakfast cereal client Post Foods in high-profile class actions — winning it a spot among Law360's Practice Groups of the Year.



The firm of 750 professionals maintains a broad food and agribusiness focus, with more than 150 food and ag lawyers in locations including Minneapolis; Indianapolis; Des Moines, Iowa; Chicago; Los Angeles; Denver; Washington, D.C.;...

