Marathon Says IRS Mistook $1B Stock Buy For Dividends

Law360, Washington (January 8, 2018, 5:37 PM EST) -- Oil giant Marathon is challenging IRS adjustments to its taxable income in U.S. Tax Court, claiming they resulted from the agency’s error in characterizing $1 billion of stock purchases from 2009 and 2010 as distributions.



Because of the mischaracterization, the Internal Revenue Service adjusted the partnership income of Marathon Petroleum Co. LP in tax year 2011 by $56.7 million, the company said in a Tax Court petition filed last month. The IRS also increased the partnership’s depreciation expenses by $51.3 million in tax year 2011, it...

